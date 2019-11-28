The Gist

Thursday, November 28, 2019

After the turkey feast, feast your eyes for free at the Morse Museum Thanksgiving Weekend Open House

Posted By on Thu, Nov 28, 2019 at 10:31 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY MORSE MUSEUM
  • Photo courtesy Morse Museum
Thanksgiving is a holiday dedicated to overindulgence, and the Charles Hosmer Morse Museum is helping you do that with your eyes and brain, too, this weekend. This new event is the fourth full-weekend open house hosted this year.

In addition to spoiling yourself and your family with extra servings of turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and way too much pie, cater to the mind and soul by basking in the beautiful glass and pottery work of artists and designers like Louis Comfort Tiffany and more. At the very least, all the standing and walking around will take care of some of the extra calories.

9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29-Dec. 1 | Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park | 407-645-5311 | morsemuseum.org | free

