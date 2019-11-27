Incredibly-named Austin punks Sailor Poon to play Will's Pub in December

Photo by Cristian Alexis Sigler courtesy Sailor Poon/Facebook
Sometimes a band’s name just catches your eye. It’s a special treat when the sound on the other side makes you just as happy, and that’s exactly what’s happening at Will's Pub when Austin, Texas psych-rock quintet Sailor Poon brings empowering, wall-shaking songs from a 2017 b-sides compilation for a show with the Woolly Bushmen.
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.