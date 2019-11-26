The Heard

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Max Cavalera to steer metal ragers Soulfly through Orlando in February 2020

Posted By on Tue, Nov 26, 2019 at 12:51 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY SOULFLY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Soulfly/Facebook
Metal ragers Soulfly – led by cult Sepultura legend Max Cavalera – have announced a North American tour due to start in February 2020. Joining them for the majority of the dates will be thrash upstarts Toxic Holocaust, which makes for a pretty heavy double bill. And if that weren't enough incentive, one of only two Florida dates will be right here in Orlando.

Soulfly will be touring behind their 2019 release (and 11th album) Ritual, out on Nuclear Blast.

Soulfly, Toxic Holocaust and Intoxicated play Soundbar on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


