Max Cavalera to steer metal ragers Soulfly through Orlando in February 2020

Metal ragers Soulfly – led by cult Sepultura legend Max Cavalera – have announced a North American tour due to start in February 2020. Joining them for the majority of the dates will be thrash upstarts Toxic Holocaust, which makes for a pretty heavy double bill. And if that weren't enough incentive, one of only two Florida dates will be right here in Orlando.
