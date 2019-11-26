The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

The Heard

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019

Posted By on Tue, Nov 26, 2019 at 10:08 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Free Turkeys! And A Pop Up Santa Shop

There are so many turkey giveaways in Central Florida today.. here are a few. - LINK 1 and LINK 2

Avanti Palms Resort on International Drive has erected a tropical themed Pop Up Santa Shop. - LINK



Yes!!! One of my favorite holiday traditions has always been going to see the Nutcracker. It's not playing at the Dr. Phillips Center. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A major international airline announced it will move all flights to 'Orlando' Melbourne International Airport Read More

  2. Florida to deputize prison guards as ICE agents to find undocumented immigrants Read More

  3. Florida dog puts car in reverse, drives in circles for an hour Read More

  4. Janet Reno's family is fighting over her lifelong home, and it could go to the Florida Supreme Court Read More

  5. Celebration-based business will give away 500 free turkeys in Kissimmee on Tuesday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation