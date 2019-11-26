Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
Posted
By Leslye Gale
on Tue, Nov 26, 2019 at 10:08 AM
click to enlarge
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.
Free Turkeys! And A Pop Up Santa Shop
There are so many turkey giveaways in Central Florida today.. here are a few.
- LINK 1
and LINK 2
Avanti Palms Resort on International Drive has erected a tropical themed Pop Up Santa Shop.
- LINK
Yes!!! One of my favorite holiday traditions has always been going to see the Nutcracker. It's not playing at the Dr. Phillips Center.
- LINK
Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Tags: Magic 1077, Leslye Gale, Image
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free
.