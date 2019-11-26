The Heard

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

It's an Orlando reunion of the Florida breaks scene at the annual AAHZ Thanksgiving Eve blowout

Posted By on Tue, Nov 26, 2019 at 12:50 PM

click to enlarge DJ ICEY | PHOTO PROVIDED BY ARTIST
  • DJ Icey | photo provided by artist
As this week is typically centered around reunions and homecomings with family, it only makes sense to do the same with chosen family. I mean, if you danced, laughed, cried, and experienced (possibly chemically fueled) epiphanies weekly with the same people, that checks most of the boxes for familial bonds, right?

And so it is that AAHZ throws their annual Thanksgiving Eve blowout, reuniting the musical extended clan that formed the backbone of the influential “Florida Breaks” scene of the 1990s. This year’s event is all heavy hitters: the ever-present DJ Icey and Kimball Collins (doing a vinyl set!), joined by the resurgent Baby Anne (for an “Old School Bass” set), progressive house maestro Dave Cannalte, and Stace Bass as host. Red eyes and a headache the next day are a small price to pay.

9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 | The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | beachamorlando.com | $20-$100

