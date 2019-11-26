'Drinksgiving' at MetroWest Teak will let you drink, drink, DRINK on Thanksgiving Eve

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Teak Neighborhood Grill in MetroWest
We gotta say, we're having a really hard time seeing this event as anything but a really bad idea ... unless your Thanksgiving would be improved by an epic hangover. You do you, though; you're a grown-up, and it's up to you to decide: Should I drink as much alcohol as I can possibly pour down my facehole in three hours Wednesday night?
If that's a hearty HELL YEAH for you, Teak Neighborhood Grill in MetroWest is here for you with a Drinksgiving event 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday, where for $30, you'll get bottomless drinks and one (1) appetizer!
Bottomless drinks on offer are Miller Lite, Bud Light, Stoli Mules and Barefoot Wine. (If you just wanna get wine-drunk, you can go bottomless on Barefoot for only $15.)
In a further act of tempting fate, the event is 10% off with a valid college ID. It's also 10% off when you Uber or Lyft to the restaurant. May god have mercy on your souls.
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Teak Neighborhood Grill in MetroWest