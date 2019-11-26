Catch the notoriously ridiculous no-budget film 'Thankskilling' Wednesday on I-Drive

For such an integral part of the American holiday experience, Thanksgiving doesn’t really get a lot of representation in cinema. One notable exception is the 2008 comedy-horror film, in which a talking turkey rises from the grave to exact revenge on the descendants of white settlers.Vault 5421 pairs the notoriously ridiculous no-budget film with a drinking game – because you have to get through it somehow, we guess. 7 p.m. Wednesday; Vault 5421, 5421 International Drive; free; godmonsters.com.

