Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Catch the notoriously ridiculous no-budget film 'Thankskilling' Wednesday on I-Drive

Posted By on Tue, Nov 26, 2019 at 12:39 PM

For such an integral part of the American holiday experience, Thanksgiving doesn’t really get a lot of representation in cinema. One notable exception is the 2008 comedy-horror film Thankskilling, in which a talking turkey rises from the grave to exact revenge on the descendants of white settlers.

Vault 5421 pairs the notoriously ridiculous no-budget film with a drinking game – because you have to get through it somehow, we guess. 7 p.m. Wednesday; Vault 5421, 5421 International Drive; free; godmonsters.com.

Event Details Thankskilling Screening and Game
@ Vault 5421
5421 International Drive
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
When: Wed., Nov. 27, 7 p.m.
Price: free
Holiday
Location Details Gods & Monsters
5421 International Drive
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
Books & Comics
