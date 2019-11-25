Celebration-based business will give away 500 free turkeys in Kissimmee on Tuesday

click to enlarge
For some, realizing how fortunate they are to feast on Thanksgiving dinner spurs a bit of seasonal charity. For others, Thanksgiving is a cruel reminder of poverty and food insecurity.
AmeriFactors, a Kissimmee-based debt-factoring company, is doing its seasonal part, giving away 500 turkeys (limit one per household) starting at 6 a.m. tomorrow (Tuesday, Nov. 26) at 2925 International Drive.
AmeriFactors founder and president Kevin Gowen believes those that have should help those that don't fill their tables on turkey day. He also thinks local companies and corporate America generally should hold on to that giving spirit year-round.
“It’s very important for local businesses to give back to their local communities. All of corporate America should be making a commitment to help those in need,” Gowen says in a press release
.
Gowen's good intentions and generosity aside, a system that requires charitable interventions by private citizens in order to feed the hungriest is problematic. It's possible that paying all workers a fair wage might cut into the discretionary philanthropic budgets of companies, but might also allow them to buy their own turkeys rather than line up like Dickensian orphans.
Just a thought.
