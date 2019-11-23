Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, November 23, 2019

Bloggytown

Floridians Against Recreational Marijuana launches to keep it illegal in 2020

Posted By on Sat, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:54 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY GET BUDDING VIA UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Get Budding via Unsplash
With recreational marijuana advocates working to get two separate initiatives on the November 2020 ballot, opponents have formed a political committee focused on defeating the legalization efforts.

Organizers of Floridians Against Recreational Marijuana, or FARM, issued a news release Friday announcing the formation of the political committee, aimed at combating “the mega-marijuana, out-of-state corporate interests” behind legalization.

Prominent Republican political consultant Pat Bainter, owner of the firm Data Targeting, is associated with the effort to defeat the pot proposals, according to the release.

“Our coalition has come together to defeat this dangerous ballot initiative, which will drive an increase in health care prices, increase costs on businesses and kill jobs and increase the burden on taxpayers that will pay for the costs associated with recreational marijuana,” said Brian Swensen, who will manage the anti-recreational marijuana campaign.



The committee is comprised of “a coalition of citizens, businesses, anti-drug advocates, patients —- such as veterans seeking affordable health care —- and medical community professionals,” according to the release.

The opposition comes as backers of two competing measures continue to collect money and petition signatures in attempts to gain the support necessary to make it onto the 2020 ballot.
"Our coalition has come together to defeat this dangerous ballot initiative, which will drive an increase in health care prices, increase costs on businesses and kill jobs ..." click to tweet
The political committee Make It Legal Florida is seeking to pass a constitutional amendment that would allow adults 21 or older to “possess, use, purchase, display, and transport up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and marijuana accessories for personal use for any reason.”

The committee has the backing of companies linked to two of Florida’s licensed medical marijuana operators. According to the state Division of Elections website, Make It Legal Florida had submitted 108,345 petition signatures as of Friday afternoon, easily topping a 76,632-signature threshold to trigger Florida Supreme Court review of the proposed ballot wording.

It would need to submit 766,200 signatures by a February deadline to get on next year’s ballot.

The other legalization measure, which would require the state to regulate marijuana in the same manner as alcohol, is backed by the committee Sensible Florida. The committee had submitted 92,438 valid signatures as of Friday and also is awaiting Supreme Court scrutiny of the proposed ballot wording.

Make It Legal Florida has quickly outdistanced Sensible Florida in raising money, according to finance reports.

As of Oct. 31, Sensible Florida had collected about $205,000 in cash and about $245,000 in in-kind contributions and spent just under $160,000 since the committee was formed four years ago.

Make It Legal Florida, launched in August, has brought in more than $2.7 million in cash and $114,500 in in-kind contributions, and spent more than $2.6 million, the finance reports show.

MM Enterprises USA, LLC, a company linked to Florida medical marijuana operator Med Men, has contributed nearly $1.2 million to the effort, while Surterra Holdings, Inc., which is linked to operator Parallel, has put more than $1.6 million into the committee, according to the reports.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida dog puts car in reverse, drives in circles for an hour Read More

  2. Two Florida women are suing an Orlando strip club for denying them entry without a man Read More

  3. People are irrationally happy about White Castle bringing sliders back to Orlando Read More

  4. Downtown Orlando's Church Street will become a winter wonderland all December long Read More

  5. The world’s largest Christmas light maze is coming to St. Pete on Nov. 22 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation