James Beard Foundation returns to Ravello for a year-end gastro bash

click to enlarge
-
Four Seasons Orlando
-
Ravello
Since opening back in 2014, the Four Seasons Resort Orlando has prided itself for being a bastion of top-notch cookery and gastronomy.
In 2015, the resort welcomed the James Beard Foundation's Celebrity Chef Tour, a dinner series reflective of the James Beard House in New York City, complete with cocktail reception, multi-course dinner featuring JBF Award winners and nominees, and a Q&A session with the attending chefs.
That event was easily the highlight of the 2015 culinary calendar
.
The Celebrity Chef Tour
came back in 2016, 2017 and 2018. This year, the $250 ticketed event on Dec. 6 at Ravello will be a Friends of James Beard Benefit Dinner, with proceeds going to support JBF programs and scholarships
.
click to enlarge
-
Four Seasons Orlando
-
2018 JBF Outstanding Pastry Chef semifinalist Rabii Saber
Guest chefs include 2015 JBF Award winner Jonathon Sawyer (Best Chef, Great Lakes) of The Greenhouse Tavern
in Cleveland, four-time JBF Award semifinalist Jeannie Pierola of Edison: Food + Drink Lab
in Tampa, and 2010 JBF Award semifinalist Kevin Fonzo of La Tavola
, who'll join 2018 semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef Rabii Saber of the Four Seasons Orlando, along with resort executive chef Fabrizio Schenardi, Capa chef Gabriel Massip
and executive sous chef Ryan Schelling.
Click here
to view the menu and purchase tickets.
BTW: You have until Dec. 2 to nominate your favorite chef or restaurant
for a 2020 JBF Award.
A committee comprised of restaurant critics, food and wine editors, authors and culinary educators will review the entrants to determine eligibility and regional representation before whittling the list down to a nominating ballot of semifinalists.
Last year, all Orlando-area semifinalists were nominated in national categories — Rabii Saber (Outstanding Pastry Chef), Norman's (Outstanding Restaurant), James & Julie Petrakis (Outstanding Restaurateurs), Victoria & Albert's (Outstanding Service) — a feat never before achieved.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.