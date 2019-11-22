'Fox & Friends' co-host Brian Kilmeade has a book signing in the Villages

click to enlarge
Screengrab via NBC Los Angeles/YouTube
The people of the Villages have been good friends to Fox & Friends'
co-host Brian Kilmeade, and he's coming back to ye olde towne
on Saturday to revel in some right-wing love.
Kilmeade will be at the Barnes & Noble on Old Camp Road (is anything not old in this town?) to read and sign copies of his newest book, called Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory That Changed American History.
The weekday co-host of one of Fox News' hottest telecasts, Kilmeade made a point of stopping by The Villages, one of Central Florida's most conservative communities, whenever it's time to sell a book. It's become what you could call a conservative safe space. Donald Trump Jr. held a no-questions-or-photos-please book signing
at the same The Villages Barnes & Noble earlier this month.
The book is about about key battles in the conflict between Mexico and European settlers in Texas, and it's all flags and cannon smoke.
click to enlarge
He begins with the attack by Mexico, calling it a "massacre," which killed a bunch of European Americans in a church, including Davey Crocket. Other Europeans rally to "avenge" the fallen Euros by killing all the Mexicans and taking Texas.
That's the narrative Kilmeade peddles. Another narrative might switch the word "settler" for "pillager," and "avenge" for "brutally annex," but it's all in the eye of the beholder. Audiences in the Villages have an eye for terms like "European settler."
Kilmeade's return Saturday to "Florida's Friendliest Hometown," as the Villages likes to call itself, makes it his fourth visit in six years. Kilmeade's last stop was to sell the book Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans: The Battle That Shaped America’s Destiny.
Tickets to the book signing cost $29.96
, which includes a copy of Kilmeade's new book, his signature upon that book, and a photo. There will be no discussion or Q&A. That's for his real Fox & Friends
