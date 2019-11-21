Descendants of bomba patron saint Rafael Cepeda ignite the In-Between Series with rhythm

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Bomba at the In-Between Series

Dimas Sanchez at the In-Between Series

Dimas Sanchez at the In-Between Series

Bomba at the In-Between Series

Bomba at the In-Between Series

Bomba at the In-Between Series

Bomba at the In-Between Series

Bomba at the In-Between Series

Bomba at the In-Between Series

Bomba at the In-Between Series

Bárbara Liz Cepeda at the In-Between Series

Usually, the headliners of the excellent art music series theare the actual artists. The star of latest one, however, was much bigger than the individual performers. The artists included a percussion line led by accomplished local musicianand a dance group led by dance directorbut the feature was their heritage ofwrit large.Since the focus was more the art form than the practitioners, this edition had a more directly educational format than others of the In-Between Series. For crucial context, Sanchez opened with a background of the historical and cultural forces that gave rise to the Afro-Puerto Rican traditions ofandmany of which should be especially familiar to people from our corner of America.These native styles, particularly bomba, involve bothandwhich explains why there were performers from the two disciplines to represent. Each director gave a breakdown and demonstration of the basic building blocks of their respective field. Once that framework was laid, the entire cast sprang into performance.At its essence, bomba is music and dance quaAnd when the players and dancers from local school Escuela de Bomba y Plena Tata Cepeda performed, it was an all-in hive of sound and kinesis.Over a dozen people strong, the group moved as a swirling ensemble organism. It was a consummation of thethat’s both communal and individually expressive. And it rumbled and popped with the brilliant pulse of culture, history and life. The In-Between Series has never been this uncorked.Although the evening’s focus was resolutely on the tradition of bomba and plena, it’s very much worth noting that many of the performers in the house were direct descendants ofthe famed Puerto Rican cultural savior dubbed the(dance director Bárbara Liz Cepeda is his great granddaughter). It’s always a thrill being in the presence of talent, but it’s a rare honor when it’s from a group with such pedigree.