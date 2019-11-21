The Heard

Thursday, November 21, 2019

Central Floridian death-metal demigods Atheist to play Orlando next week

Posted By on Thu, Nov 21, 2019 at 2:22 PM

  • Photo courtesy Atheist/Bandcamp
Central Florida death metal demigods Atheist have had a long career of innovating and pushing at the boundaries of extreme metal, and 2019 has seen some long overdue kudos come their way. The band now has a beer named after them, and well-respected metal imprint Season of Mist reissued three of their classic early albums.

To finish the year, the band are taking a victory lap as a touring opener for grind stars Cattle Decapitation on their "Geocidal Tendencies" tour, a jaunt that is bringing them to the City Beautiful next week for a homecoming of sorts.

Atheist play with Cattle Decapitation and Full of Hell at the Abbey on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


