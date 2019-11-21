Central Floridian death-metal demigods Atheist to play Orlando next week

To finish the year, the band are taking a victory lap as a touring opener for grind stars Cattle Decapitation on their "Geocidal Tendencies" tour, a jaunt that is bringing them to the City Beautiful next week for a homecoming of sorts.
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.