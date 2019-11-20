Tip Jar

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Tom and Dan give away free beer at Sanford's West End Trading Co. for their Bad at Business Beer Fest

Posted By on Wed, Nov 20, 2019 at 11:48 AM

Podcast kings Tom Vann and Daniel Dennis aren’t actually bad at business, as their scores of Big Dick Millionaires – that’s what subscribing fans get to call themselves, see – proves. But every year they pretend to be economically illiterate for a day in order to treat fans to a completely free beer festival. BDMs – and poor regular folk – get to sample beers from more than 25 breweries and enjoy music from the Sh-Booms, the Wildtones and DJ Dizzlephunk without shelling out a dime. Be warned, though, there is always a huge line for this event, so it’s best to get there early.

noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 | West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford | tomanddan.com | free

