Take a tour of tiny homes at Bill Frederick Park's Tiny Living Festival Florida

The fourth annual world’s largest tiny house festival is headed to Orlando and will feature tiny residences, micro-homes, presentations, workshops, and (bring the kids along) there will be children’s activities too. Don’t miss the Tiny House Band on stage Saturday night. Concessions will be available and you can bet they won’t be the smallest things you’ll see all day. Speaker topics include weathering a natural disaster in your tiny home and how to successfully go off-grid. You won’t want to miss hearing tiny home owners’ inspirational and humorous personal stories. Pro tip: Start to Konmari your life now so you can visualize a future in one of these amazing creations.
noon-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 22-24 | Bill Frederick Park, 3401 S. Hiawassee Road | unitedtinyhouse.com
| $20-$25
@ Bill Frederick Park
3401 S. Hiawassee Road
West
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., Nov. 22, 12-8 p.m. and Nov. 23-24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
706-623-4332
Price:
Family and Events