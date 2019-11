Pop songsmith Sara Bareilles plays Orlando's Amway Center this weekend

Well, she’s not going to write you a love song, but she did write a new album titled: Sara Bareilles recently marked her return to pop by releasing a collection of songs in April. She’s been spoonfeeding fans throughout 2019 with her latest singles, “Fire” and “Shiny,” but it’s been some time since we last indulged in a full-length album featuring Sara’s sweet tones. Now touring across the nation with her band, Bareilles plans to roll up to the Amway Center this weekend. Be prepared for an authentic musical experience, because this show will only use live instrumentation and drop all prerecorded tracks.with Emily King | 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7900 | amwaycenter.com | $32-$349

