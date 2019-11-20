Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Bloggytown

Owner of two Orlando restaurants got caught shorting hourly workers $27,000

Posted By on Wed, Nov 20, 2019 at 5:09 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Photo via Google Maps
If some of the staff at two Chai Thai Cuisine restaurants in Orlando have looked especially tired, there's a good reason.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced in a press release last week that employees at both spots are owed $27,000 in back wages. The owner of the restaurants, Hong Saeunong, violated overtime requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act, says the release.

An investigation by the Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division found Saeunong paid kitchen staff a flat-rate per shift regardless of how many hours they worked during the shift. Even when kitchen staff logged more than 40 hours during the same workweek, Saeunong did not pay overtime, according to the press release.
Chai Thai Cuisine restaurants didn't combine hours staffers worked at both locations during the same week when determining overtime. click to tweet
He did pay overtime to tipped employees but not after they worked over 40 hours in a week, as the law requires, but after tipped staffers worked over 80 hours over two weeks. Saeunong also skirted overtime regulations by paying tipped employees time-and-one-half based on "direct cash wages instead of basing overtime on the full federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour," says the Labor Department.

Also noted in the release was that Saeunong didn't combine hours staffers worked at both locations during the same week when determining overtime.



"Employees deserve to be paid the wages they have legally earned, and law-abiding employers deserve not to find themselves at an economic disadvantage to competitors who break the law," said wage and hour district director Daniel White.

Split 17 ways, each employee will receive an average of over $1,500 in back pay.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The world’s largest Christmas light maze is coming to St. Pete on Nov. 22 Read More

  2. Op-ed: Orange County School Board must rename Stonewall Jackson Middle School Read More

  3. Orlando wants an MLB team, and we have a history of giving stadiums to rich guys Read More

  4. Donald Trump launches push for the Black vote with ads in Orlando Read More

  5. Florida Man sure loves his machete lately Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation