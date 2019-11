Megan Thee Stallion headlines Beat Music Fest in downtown Orlando Saturday

Two of the most meteoric rappers in the game, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby, headline Beat Music Fest at “the Lott,” which is the parking lot behind the Beacham. The two classic yet immensely exciting spitters have also conjoined their come-up for the super-charged “Cash Shit” by Megan featuring DaBaby (they have to perform it, right?). Thee Stallion’s boat-driving and debut album,, set off a zillion parties this summer. Thee skipper will be behind the wheel, as usual, with support from the West African rhythms of Nigerian-American singer Rotimi, the bouncy bops of Jacksonville rapper Trap Beckham and more.3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23; The Lott, 38 Washington St.; $49.99-$149.99; floridaclassicweekend.com

