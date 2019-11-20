Lil Baby stops into Orlando's Gilt Nightclub for Florida Classic Weekend

click to enlarge
They got all the babys; Florida Classic Weekend also features rapper Lil Baby in concert Saturday at Gilt Nightclub. The 24-year-old soaring talent with a Michelin-starred chef’s nose for a groovy flow is one of the fortunate and few apprentices of Young Thug and is in that imaginative vein of acrobatically melodic hooks and bars. He’s on the roster of Atlanta’s most skilled spitters, often teaming up with Quality Control members like Lil Yachty and Quavo. But Lil Baby has made a name for himself, straddling the line of Thugger hip-hop impressionism while maintaining a more grounded appeal.
10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road;
$75-$100; floridaclassicweekend.com
.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Gilt Nightclub
740 Bennett Road
Audubon Park
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., Nov. 23, 10 p.m.
Price:
$50-$75
Concerts/Events