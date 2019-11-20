The Heard

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

The Heard

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, Nov. 20

Posted By on Wed, Nov 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

The Best Places To "Eat Out" On Thanksgiving; Orlando Weekly
Nov 20, 2019

Not looking forward to the all day cooking marathon that is Thanksgiving? Here are some amazing options that will keep you out of the kitchen. - LINK

Florida pharmacies could soon be treating minor illnesses. - LINK



The world's largest Christmas light display is only a short drive from Orlando. - LINK

There are so many cool movies showing in Central Florida this week. - LINK

Along with the much anticipated, "Frozen 2" movie, "A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood" also opens and this s what our Beloved Fred Rogers' wife thought of the film. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


