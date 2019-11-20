Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, Nov. 20

click to enlarge
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.
The Best Places To "Eat Out" On Thanksgiving; Orlando Weekly
Nov 20, 2019
Not looking forward to the all day cooking marathon that is Thanksgiving? Here are some amazing options that will keep you out of the kitchen. - LINK
Florida pharmacies could soon be treating minor illnesses. - LINK
The world's largest Christmas light display is only a short drive from Orlando. - LINK
There are so many cool movies showing in Central Florida this week. - LINK
Along with the much anticipated, "Frozen 2" movie, "A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood" also opens and this s what our Beloved Fred Rogers' wife thought of the film. - LINK
