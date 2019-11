Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, Nov. 20

Not looking forward to the all day cooking marathon that is Thanksgiving? Here are some amazing options that will keep you out of the kitchen. - LINK Florida pharmacies could soon be treating minor illnesses. - LINK The world's largest Christmas light display is only a short drive from Orlando. - LINK There are so many cool movies showing in Central Florida this week. - LINK Along with the much anticipated, "Frozen 2" movie, "A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood" also opens and this s what our Beloved Fred Rogers' wife thought of the film. - LINK

