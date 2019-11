Jonathan Van Ness of 'Queer Eye' fame gives a doubleheader at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

Strap on your heels and tame that bird’s nest on your head for a night you’ll never forget. Van Ness catwalked onto the scene in Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning(the next generation) as the one who does the hair. Y’all know who I’m talking about: #LegsForDays and a hair toss that makes the meanest of mean girls jealous as hell. Authentic realness paired with a desire to try everything that makes the gender-bendy Van Ness curious make for a great entertainer and an extraordinary show. Grab a VIP ticket if you want a meet and greet photo op with this beautiful (inside and out) person. Use Uber or Lyft to avoid bizarrely high parking and valet fees.8 & 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $45-$55

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press