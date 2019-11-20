The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

The Gist

Jonathan Van Ness of 'Queer Eye' fame gives a doubleheader at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

Posted By on Wed, Nov 20, 2019 at 11:52 AM

click to enlarge jonathan_van_ness_tour_photo.jpg
Strap on your heels and tame that bird’s nest on your head for a night you’ll never forget. Van Ness catwalked onto the scene in Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye (the next generation) as the one who does the hair. Y’all know who I’m talking about: #LegsForDays and a hair toss that makes the meanest of mean girls jealous as hell. Authentic realness paired with a desire to try everything that makes the gender-bendy Van Ness curious make for a great entertainer and an extraordinary show. Grab a VIP ticket if you want a meet and greet photo op with this beautiful (inside and out) person. Use Uber or Lyft to avoid bizarrely high parking and valet fees.

8 & 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $45-$55

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Jonathan Van Ness
@ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Nov. 23, 8 & 10:30 p.m.
Price: $45-$55
Buy from Ticketmaster
Comedy
Map
Location Details Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
844-513-2014
Theater
Map

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  •  Jonathan Van Ness @ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center

    • Sat., Nov. 23, 8 & 10:30 p.m. $45-$55
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The world’s largest Christmas light maze is coming to St. Pete on Nov. 22 Read More

  2. Owner of two Orlando restaurants got caught shorting hourly workers $27,000 Read More

  3. Orlando wants an MLB team, and we have a history of giving stadiums to rich guys Read More

  4. Op-ed: Orange County School Board must rename Stonewall Jackson Middle School Read More

  5. Megan Thee Stallion headlines Beat Music Fest in downtown Orlando Saturday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation