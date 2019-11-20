Jonathan Van Ness of 'Queer Eye' fame gives a doubleheader at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

click to enlarge
Strap on your heels and tame that bird’s nest on your head for a night you’ll never forget. Van Ness catwalked onto the scene in Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye
(the next generation) as the one who does the hair. Y’all know who I’m talking about: #LegsForDays and a hair toss that makes the meanest of mean girls jealous as hell. Authentic realness paired with a desire to try everything that makes the gender-bendy Van Ness curious make for a great entertainer and an extraordinary show. Grab a VIP ticket if you want a meet and greet photo op with this beautiful (inside and out) person. Use Uber or Lyft to avoid bizarrely high parking and valet fees.
8 & 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org
| $45-$55
