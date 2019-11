One of our favorite annual fall events, Free Play Florida, returns to the Caribe Royale Resort this weekend. The weekend-long exhibition brings tons of vintage and modern pinball and arcade machines together to create the ultimate arcade. Along with the games, you can sign up for competitions, watch world record attempts, meet the designers behind classic games and more. Best of all: No quarters needed.4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 22-24 | Caribe Royale, 8101 World Center Drive | wp.freeplayflorida.com | $10-$70

