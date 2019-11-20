The Heard

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Berlin's Bestial Mouths bring darkwave to Stonewall Orlando's Panic! night

Posted By on Wed, Nov 20, 2019 at 12:15 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ANDRAS G. VARGA
  • Photo by Andras G. Varga
Berlin’s darkwave contenders Bestial Mouths are making a big noise as of late, whether it be their appearance on the soundtrack to the Boulet Brothers’ stellar Dragula reality show, the release of new album Inshroudss, or even last week’s release of new music video “Within,” directed by Jae Matthews (of Boy Harsher fame). The band are making a return to the United States for a brief tour, which includes an Orlando stop – their first since a 2017 show at DIY space Anime Fun Shop. This time they’ll be playing a Panic! party at Stonewall with Tampa’s Fjshwjfe, coming off an appearance at the Absolution Fest goth weekender in Tampa, opening. And if you needed another reason to attend or be thankful for this show, there’s a heartening local angle as well: Fearsome Siouxsie-esque frontwoman Lynette Cerezo is from Orlando, so let’s give a (former) local artist making big waves in the gothic genre the attention she deserves.

with Fjshwjfe | 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 | Stonewall Orlando, 741 W. Church St. | 407-373-0888 | facebook.com/stonewall.orlando | $7

