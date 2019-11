Ariana Grande returns to Amway Center for a make-up date on Monday

Due to sickness, Ariana Grande had to cancel her Sweetener Tour stop in Orlando back in May. But, thankfully, she rescheduled and didn’t “cough-cough, next” the City Beautiful. Instead, Grande covered her mouth with a baggy sweater sleeve and waited to be in good health before bringing her wide vocal range and lately trap-tinged pop to town. Not just in peak health, Grande also rides into Amway Center in peak musical form, hot off the release of two consecutive Billboard 100 chart-topping records, 2018’sand February’s. Opening are Normani and SocialHouse.with Normani and Social House | 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7000 | amwaycenter.com | $31.95-$699

