The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

The Heard

Ariana Grande returns to Amway Center for a make-up date on Monday

Posted By on Wed, Nov 20, 2019 at 12:42 PM

click to enlarge sel_ariana_grande_tour_photo.jpg
Due to sickness, Ariana Grande had to cancel her Sweetener Tour stop in Orlando back in May. But, thankfully, she rescheduled and didn’t “cough-cough, next” the City Beautiful. Instead, Grande covered her mouth with a baggy sweater sleeve and waited to be in good health before bringing her wide vocal range and lately trap-tinged pop to town. Not just in peak health, Grande also rides into Amway Center in peak musical form, hot off the release of two consecutive Billboard 100 chart-topping records, 2018’s Sweetener and February’s Thank U, Next. Opening are Normani and Social
House.

with Normani and Social House | 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7000 | amwaycenter.com | $31.95-$699

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Ariana Grande, Normani, Social House
@ Amway Center
400 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Mon., Nov. 25, 7 p.m.
Price: $82-$624
Buy from Ticketmaster
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Amway Center
400 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
800-745-3000
Arena
Map

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  •  Ariana Grande, Normani, Social House @ Amway Center

    • Mon., Nov. 25, 7 p.m. $82-$624
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The world’s largest Christmas light maze is coming to St. Pete on Nov. 22 Read More

  2. Owner of two Orlando restaurants got caught shorting hourly workers $27,000 Read More

  3. Orlando wants an MLB team, and we have a history of giving stadiums to rich guys Read More

  4. Op-ed: Orange County School Board must rename Stonewall Jackson Middle School Read More

  5. Megan Thee Stallion headlines Beat Music Fest in downtown Orlando Saturday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation