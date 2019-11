Florida woman who 'milkshaked' Matt Gaetz sentenced to 15 days in jail

click to enlarge Matt Gaetz photo via Matt Gaetz/Instagram

A Florida woman who tossed a slushie at Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and hit him square in the suit last June, was sentenced to 15 days in federal custody.After pleading guilty last August and facing 100 days in prison, 35-year-old Amanda Kondrat'yev was sentenced last Monday to 15 days in jail, 100 days of probation and a $500 fine. Her jail term is scheduled to begin Dec. 2.Last summer, Kondrat'yev started a Facebook fundraise r that raised more than $2,000.“Thank you to everyone that helped me through this SlushieGate madness,” said Kondrat'yev on Twitter. “Not ideal, but I will survive.”Gaetz also commented on the verdict via Twitter , stating that he was pleased with the outcome. “Physical assault has no place in our political discourse, and if individuals choose to engage in such activities at our events they will be prosecuted,” said Gaetz.On Saturday, June 1, the video of the incident shows the Republican and vocal Trump supporter walking through a crowd of protesters, while leaving his “Won’t Back Down” town hall meeting at the Brew Ha-Ha restaurant in Pensacola.A drink can then be seen flying through the air and striking the congressman. Though the drink was not a dairy-based dessert, the act of throwing a beverage at far-right politicians is known as “milkshaking.”