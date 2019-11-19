Florida woman who 'milkshaked' Matt Gaetz sentenced to 15 days in jail

Gaetz also commented on the verdict via Twitter, stating that he was pleased with the outcome. “Physical assault has no place in our political discourse, and if individuals choose to engage in such activities at our events they will be prosecuted,” said Gaetz.Matt Gaetz got milkshaked in Pensacola pic.twitter.com/yqz3bPgjw5— jordan (@JordanUhl) June 1, 2019
