Looks like the Doobie Brothers are taking it to the streets one more time.Despite just playing at St. Pete’s Mahaffey Theater last weekend, the Doobs (or at least what’s left of them) are coming back, but this time with former bandmate Michael McDonald.This week, the Doobie Brothers announced a new 50th anniversary tour with McDonald, and it will kick off at Tampa’s MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 10, 2020. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 6., and will start at $29.50.

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press