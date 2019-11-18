Band of the Week: Flagman

Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youDromz/Random Sounds - Grant Freeman6 String Geetar/Vocals - Cody Singleton4 String Daddy Geetar/Lead Vocals - Sam StewartWe started making racket in 2015 but didn’t inflict it on anyone else until the summer of 2016.CURDLING,LOUD,GASSY,COMELY,NSFWWe have collective memory loss from the intense flow state we enter when playing together but we love playing with ZetaWe prefer to play with ourselves. ;)That we know what we’re doing. This is a directionless ship tossed by the waves and blown by the wind.Good - Incredible venues for all kinds of music. Some great truck stops.Bad - We get real sweaty.We’re working on a single and a brand new album.

