Band of the Week: Flagman

Welcome to Orlando Weekly
's "Band of the Week
." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Flagman
.
Flagman is playing Uncle Lou's on Monday, Nov. 18.
Just the facts:
Who's in the band?
Dromz/Random Sounds - Grant Freeman
6 String Geetar/Vocals - Cody Singleton
4 String Daddy Geetar/Lead Vocals - Sam Stewart
When did the band form?
We started making racket in 2015 but didn’t inflict it on anyone else until the summer of 2016.
Currently available releases:
Describe your sound in five words:
CURDLING,LOUD,GASSY,COMELY,NSFW
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
We have collective memory loss from the intense flow state we enter when playing together but we love playing with Zeta
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
We prefer to play with ourselves. ;)
What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
That we know what we’re doing. This is a directionless ship tossed by the waves and blown by the wind.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Good - Incredible venues for all kinds of music. Some great truck stops.
Bad - We get real sweaty.
Any big news to share?
We’re working on a single and a brand new album.