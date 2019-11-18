Tip Jar

Monday, November 18, 2019

4 Rivers Smokehouse extends its vegan 'Beyond Burnt Ends' to all locations

Posted By on Mon, Nov 18, 2019 at 6:10 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF 4 RIVERS SMOKEHOUSE
  • Photo courtesy of 4 Rivers Smokehouse
Last month, 4 Rivers Smokehouses rolled out a new plant-based barbecue sandwich called "Beyond Burnt Ends," a vegan meat alternative, to celebrate their 10th anniversary. Today, the Winter Park-based chain announced the sandwich and meat are available at all 14 of its locations in Florida and Georgia.

As before, only a limited amount of the veggie meat will be available every day, with the dish slated to lead a new "Beyond BBQ" vegan line, although they have not yet announced when other items will be available.

At $8.79, the sandwich isn't the cheapest item on the menu. The original Burnt Ends sandwich, made with brisket shredded with pulled pork, is $7.39. Both sandwiches are double hickory-smoked then slow-roasted to caramelize the sauce. The plant-based version has a vegan-friendly brioche bun and vegan sauce.

"The 4 Rivers culinary team spent months perfecting the Beyond Burnt Ends and we’re very proud that we’ve created a plant-based barbecue dish that has been so well received by our guests," said John Rivers, 4R Restaurant Group founder and CEO, in a release.



"A lot of people are surprised when learning that my wife Monica is a vegan," added Rivers. "Through her, I learned to appreciate the power of offering plant-based barbecue options, and the importance of making sure this product meets the high standards of the 4 Rivers brand."

Customers can purchase the standalone Beyond Burnt Ends by the half pound or pound, or as a complete dinner with three sides.
New plant-based barbecue is now available at all 14 Smokehouses in Florida and Georgia. click to tweet
4 Rivers Smokehouse, established in Winter Park in 2009, calls itself a "Barbecue Ministry," and hosts charity fundraisers around the year. The company also operates The COOP in Winter Park, 4R Cantina Barbacoa at Disney Springs, two 4 Rivers walkup venues at ESPN Wide World of Sports, along with nosheries at Camping World Stadium, Spectrum Stadium and Doak Campbell Stadium.

Check out their website, 4rsmokehouse.com, for more info.

