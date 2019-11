Hey, remember when Marilyn Manson announced that he was selling an officially-licensed, black, hypoallergenic silicone dildo that was 8-inches tall with a girth of one-and-a-half inches?Yeah, this is not an update on that.This week, the 50-year-old Florida rock & roll personality announced that he’d be joining another aging shock-rock icon, Ozzy Osbourne , for a May 31, 2020, concert at Tampa’s MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre. “I’ve toured with Ozzy many times and it’s always been fucking spectacular,” Manson wrote in a press release. “I’m honored to do it again. This is one not to miss.”Tell that shit to Osbourne, 70, who was supposed to play Tampa on June 2 before he postponed the show due to pneumonia.The good news is that if Manson brings those dildos, he'll 100 percent be helping MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre achieve its goal to eliminate single use plastics by 2021. Tickets to see Ozzy Osbourne and Marilyn Manson play Tampa’s MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 31, 2020, are on sale now and start at $29.50. More information is available on livenation.com.

