Thursday, November 14, 2019

Florida Strawberry Festival reveals 2020 musical lineup featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rascal Flatts, Pattti LaBelle

Posted By on Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 3:08 PM

click image Lynyrd Skynyrd - PHOTO COURTESY LYNYRD SKYNYRD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Lynyrd Skynyrd/Facebook
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd
The Florida Strawberry Festival won’t kick off until February, but we already know who’s headlining concerts for the yearly Plant City party.

Today, the festival announced that non-Confederate Flag-waving Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd (March 8) are on the bill along with Reba McEntire (March 1), Rascal Flatts (Feb. 27) and Josh Turner (March 4).

Pop fans will be happy to see 98 Degrees (Feb. 29) while fans of R&B and soul will want to make plans to be in Plant City on March 7 for Charlie Wilson, Patti LaBelle (March 2) and Chubby Checker (March 4).

Some of the concerts are free, but most of them come with a cover price (on top of admission to the festival). Check out the lineup for the 2020 Florida Strawberry Festival below. More information is available via flstrawberryfestival.com.



Thursday, Feb. 27
Jimmy Sturr (10:30 a.m.,f ree)
The Oak Ridge Boys (3:30 p.m., $25)
Rascal Flatts (7:30 p.m., $51)

Friday, Feb. 28
Tommy James & The Shondells (3:30 p.m., $25)
Michael Ray (7:30 p.m., $35)

Saturday, Feb. 29
Roots & Boots: Aaron Tippin w/Sammy Kershaw/Collin Raye (3:30pm, $30)
An Evening with 98 Degrees (7:30 p.m., $35)

Sunday, March 1
Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots (3:30 p.m., $35)
Reba McEntire (7:30 p.m., $55)

Monday, March 2
Neal McCoy (3:30 p.m., $25)
Patti LaBelle (7:30 p.m., $35)

Tuesday, March 3
Sara Evans (3:30 p.m., $30)
Skillet (7:30 p.m., $30)

Wednesday, March 4
Chubby Checker & the Wildcats (3:30 p.m., $25)
Josh Turner (7:30 p.m., $35)

Thursday, March 5
Ricky Nelson Remembered (10:30 a.m., free)
Dick Fox's Golden Boys: Frankie Avalon w/Fabian/Bobby Rydell (3:30 p.m. $30)
Mercy Me (7:30 p.m., $40)

Friday, March 6
Jimmy Fortune w/Dailey & Vincent (3:30 p.m., $20)
Darci Lynne & Friends Live (7:30 p.m., $25)

Saturday, March 7
Battle of the Bands Finals Finals (3:30 p.m., free)
Charlie Wilson (7:30 p.m. $45)

Sunday, March 8
Eli Young Band (3:30 p.m., $35)
Lynyrd Skynyrd (7:30 p.m., $56)


