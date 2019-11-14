Florida Strawberry Festival reveals 2020 musical lineup featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rascal Flatts, Pattti LaBelle

The Florida Strawberry Festival won’t kick off until February, but we already know who’s headlining concerts for the yearly Plant City party.
Today, the festival announced that non-Confederate Flag-waving Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd (March 8) are on the bill along with Reba McEntire (March 1), Rascal Flatts (Feb. 27) and Josh Turner (March 4).
Pop fans will be happy to see 98 Degrees (Feb. 29) while fans of R&B and soul will want to make plans to be in Plant City on March 7 for Charlie Wilson, Patti LaBelle (March 2) and Chubby Checker (March 4).
Some of the concerts are free, but most of them come with a cover price (on top of admission to the festival). Check out the lineup for the 2020 Florida Strawberry Festival below. More information is available via flstrawberryfestival.com.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Jimmy Sturr (10:30 a.m.,f ree)
The Oak Ridge Boys (3:30 p.m., $25)
Rascal Flatts (7:30 p.m., $51)
Friday, Feb. 28
Tommy James & The Shondells (3:30 p.m., $25)
Michael Ray (7:30 p.m., $35)
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.