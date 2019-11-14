Thursday, November 14, 2019
Filipino-American restaurant Taglish soft opens at the Lotte Plaza Market on West Colonial
By Dave Plotkin
on Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 9:49 AM
Photo via Taglish/Facebook
Taglish asked social media followers what they thought of the crispy salmon and buttered bok choy.
We told you about Filipino-American restaurant Taglish opening this fall
inside the Lotte Plaza Market. This week, they've begun hosting their soft open.
Taglish, so named for the blend of Tagalog and English languages, is a joint venture between chef Michael Collantes and Johnny and Jimmy Tung of Bento Group
.
You can be among the first to try their new offerings all this week, while the soft open continues. Check their Instagram account
or call ahead (407-930-1076) if you want to be among the first to try their offerings.
You can also see their early menu on their website
and Facebook
page. The early photos already share some must-see dishes.
