Filipino-American restaurant Taglish soft opens at the Lotte Plaza Market on West Colonial

We told you about Filipino-American restaurant Taglish opening this fall inside the Lotte Plaza Market. This week, they've begun hosting their soft open.Taglish, so named for the blend of Tagalog and English languages, is a joint venture between chef Michael Collantes and Johnny and Jimmy Tung of Bento Group You can be among the first to try their new offerings all this week, while the soft open continues. Check their Instagram account or call ahead (407-930-1076) if you want to be among the first to try their offerings.You can also see their early menu on their website and Facebook page. The early photos already share some must-see dishes.

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press