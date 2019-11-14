Tip Jar

Thursday, November 14, 2019

Filipino-American restaurant Taglish soft opens at the Lotte Plaza Market on West Colonial

Posted By on Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 9:49 AM

click image Taglish asked social media followers what they thought of the crispy salmon and buttered bok choy. - PHOTO VIA TAGLISH/FACEBOOK
  Photo via Taglish/Facebook
  • Taglish asked social media followers what they thought of the crispy salmon and buttered bok choy.
We told you about Filipino-American restaurant Taglish opening this fall inside the Lotte Plaza Market. This week, they've begun hosting their soft open.

Taglish, so named for the blend of Tagalog and English languages, is a joint venture between chef Michael Collantes and Johnny and Jimmy Tung of Bento Group.
You can be among the first to try their new offerings all this week, while the soft open continues. Check their Instagram account or call ahead (407-930-1076) if you want to be among the first to try their offerings.

You can also see their early menu on their website and Facebook page. The early photos already share some must-see dishes.
