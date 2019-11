Grab a few drinks at the Nook on Thursday night and take home a new-to-you book or two at the Orlando Book Hoarder Meetup. Clear some space on your shelves by bringing down books you’re never going to read again, even though you tell yourself you will, and browse through the castoffs from other people’s collections. It’s even cheaper than the library, with slightly better drink options.6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson

