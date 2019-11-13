Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Bloggytown

Orlando state Sen. Linda Stewart wants to stop windshield-repair shops from offering gifts

Posted By on Wed, Nov 13, 2019 at 5:25 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA LINDA STEWART/TWITTER
  • Photo via Linda Stewart/Twitter
An effort to crack down on alleged fraud in the auto-glass repair industry, particularly along the Interstate 4 corridor, is spurring an insurance battle in the state Legislature.

A proposal by Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, that went before the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee on Tuesday would prohibit repair shops from offering rebates or other incentives, such as gift cards, in exchange for motorists making insurance claims for windshield repairs or replacement.

The proposal (SB 312), tied to a long-running controversy about the state’s “assignment of benefits” insurance laws, would also ban repair shops from compensating people to solicit for insurance claims.

The committee tabled the bill Tuesday due to a lack of time, but Stewart remained optimistic about the proposal, saying, there are a “lot of good things” in it.



Stewart also is looking to amend the proposal to require repair shops to produce written estimates, to require estimates be in larger print, to set up a pre-lawsuit process between repair shops and insurance companies, to impose windshield calibration requirements and to increase notifications to customers.

“We’re just trying to make sure when you get your glass replaced, everything is working when you leave,” Stewart said.

However, Leslie Kroeger, president of the Florida Justice Association, said the bill isn’t “pro-consumer” and won’t help small businesses.

“There is no requirement that the insurance company pay once they get all the additional things that now these small businesses are required to submit,” Kroeger said. “There is no requirement that any payment be made within any time period.”

She added that the measure will help larger auto-glass companies, which already have a monopoly.

“What this really is doing is death by 1,000 cuts to small businesses,” said Kroeger, whose association represents plaintiffs’ attorneys.

But before the meeting, William Large, president of the business-backed Florida Justice Reform Institute, argued state laws intended to help insurance policyholders continue to benefit trial lawyers and auto-glass vendors.
Insurers have complained about fraud and litigation. click to tweet
At least part of the debate is rooted in assignment of benefits, a longstanding practice in which policyholders sign over benefits to contractors who ultimately pursue payments from insurance companies.

The practice has become controversial in recent years. Insurers have complained about fraud and litigation, while plaintiffs’ attorneys and other groups argue so-called AOB helps make sure claims are properly paid.

The Florida Justice Reform Institute issued a study that contended 90 percent of auto-glass assignment of benefit lawsuits have come from 15 companies, with most of the lawsuits filed in Orange and Hillsborough counties.

Stewart’s bill is filed for the 2020 legislative session, which starts Jan. 14.

Lawmakers during the 2019 revamped assignment of benefits for claims dealing with homeowners-insurance but did not make changes related to windshield repairs. The homeowners-insurance changes, in part, limited attorney fees in AOB lawsuits filed by contractors against insurance companies.

Lawmakers said Tuesday it remains too early to determine the impact of assignment of benefits changes for homeowners.

Susanne Murphy, deputy commissioner of property and casualty at the state Office of Insurance Regulation, told the Senate committee that hurricane-driven increases in the cost of reinsurance – insurance for insurance companies – may “mask” anticipated assignment of benefits savings.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 4 Rivers restaurateur plans 40-acre urban farm for feeding the hungriest people in Orlando Read More

  2. Pete Davidson is returning to Orlando after his ill-fated UCF show. This time he's bringing a friend Read More

  3. Scorched spuds: Orlando's Beefy King catches fire Read More

  4. Florida Rep. Mike Hill will join other bigots speaking at an anti-LGBTQ conference today Read More

  5. This WESH 2 news broadcast from 1986 is an amazing time capsule into Orlando's past Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation