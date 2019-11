Dubstep DJ Jacob Stanczak, better known as Kill the Noise, stops in at Celine this week for those who didn’t blow their eardrums out at last week’s Electric Daisy Carnival. Kill the Noise has collaborated with everyone from Seven Lions to Tom Morello to Skrillex. This is the last tour date on his current schedule, so see him now or wait till next year.10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $15-$25; celineorlando.com

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press