Bombshell’s Tavern on Edgewater Drive usually flies under the radar, but they’re hosting a burlesque cabaret this week that’s worth paying attention to. Wicked Ways Cabaret is bringing in several burlesque performers, along with a magician, for a night of entertainment along with drink specials, raffles and prizes off the beaten path.10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15; Bombshell’s Tavern, 5405 Edgewater Drive; $10; facebook.com/wickedwayscabaret

