The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

The Heard

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros announce Orlando concert set for March

Posted By on Wed, Nov 13, 2019 at 1:04 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY TODD F. MICHALEK
  • Photo by Todd F. Michalek
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros — the Grateful Dead guitarist’s band with bassist Don Was and Ratdog drummer Jay Lane — are coming to Orlando.

This morning, the outfit, which has a setlist stocked with Grateful Dead songs, announced a Feb. 29, 2020, concert at the Bob Carr Theater.

Ticket go on sale Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m.

"For a while now I’ve been itchin’ to explore our songs in a trio setting. An upright bass, my acoustic or electric guitar and a drummer," Weir said in Rolling Stone. "We did some rehearsals this past spring and it was big fun — and that’s the whole idea. We were kickin’ around Dead songs as well as tunes from my back pages. I’m pretty sure we’re gonna have a big adventure with this."




Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 4 Rivers restaurateur plans 40-acre urban farm for feeding the hungriest people in Orlando Read More

  2. Scorched spuds: Orlando's Beefy King catches fire Read More

  3. Florida Rep. Mike Hill will join other bigots speaking at an anti-LGBTQ conference today Read More

  4. Pete Davidson is returning to Orlando after his ill-fated UCF show. This time he's bringing a friend Read More

  5. Orlando Fire Department investigating Beefy King blaze as possible arson Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation