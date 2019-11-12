Todrick Hall serves lewks at the Plaza Live this weekend

click to enlarge
Attention! Get ready to flaunt your nails, hair, hips and heels at the Orlando leg of Todrick Hall’s world tour. The American Idol
semi-finalist and RuPaul’s Drag Race
fan favorite will be bringing the house down to celebrate the release of his fourth studio album, Haus Party: Part 1 & 2
, with spellbinding performances that’ll make you gag. The album includes hits like “I Like Boys,” “Dripeesha” and “Y.A.S.” Though Hall is still seen as an up-and-coming artist, the Broadway star and YouTuber will have you rocking to dem beats and twerking in the rain until the sun comes up. I mean, he’s had to lip-sync for his life before so, of course, he knows how to serve and slay.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-228-1220 | plazaliveorlando.com
| $100-$175
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ The Plaza Live
425 N. Bumby Ave.
Milk District
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$150
Concerts/Events