Todrick Hall serves lewks at the Plaza Live this weekend

Attention! Get ready to flaunt your nails, hair, hips and heels at the Orlando leg of Todrick Hall’s world tour. Thesemi-finalist andfan favorite will be bringing the house down to celebrate the release of his fourth studio album,, with spellbinding performances that’ll make you gag. The album includes hits like “I Like Boys,” “Dripeesha” and “Y.A.S.” Though Hall is still seen as an up-and-coming artist, the Broadway star and YouTuber will have you rocking to dem beats and twerking in the rain until the sun comes up. I mean, he’s had to lip-sync for his life before so, of course, he knows how to serve and slay.7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-228-1220 | plazaliveorlando.com | $100-$175

