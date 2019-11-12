The Heard

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

The Heard

Synthwave star Com Truise cruises into Orlando's the Social

Posted By on Tue, Nov 12, 2019 at 1:20 PM

Com Truise’s new album, Persuasion System, found synthesist Seth Haley heading in a darker direction, and he’s bringing those stark vibes and soundscapes to the mean streets of downtown Orlando this week. The 30-something Los Angeles-via-New York producer rebuilt and reconfigured his sound for this new mini-album – released, as always, by rulebreaker imprint Ghostly International. Persuasion System is bursting with new moods, new tools and new sound possibilities. Though still nodding towards the aesthetics and sonic palettes of 1980s synth music, Com Truise’s music is more subtle and richly orchestrated, well beyond any synthwave trends.

with Altopalo, Beshken | 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | foundation-presents.com | $20

