Sorry parrotheads, Jimmy Buffett postpones Orlando show until the end of 2020

It's going to be an unhappy Christmas for Jimmy Buffet's Parrothead faithful in Orlando. Buffett has postponed his Amway Center show on Dec. 7 and his Tampa show due to shoulder surgery and the necessary rest and recovery time.A new date for the Orlando show has already been announced, Dec. 5, 2020, still at the Amway Center. In the meantime, maybe assuage your grief by attending Buffett's musical,

