Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Sorry parrotheads, Jimmy Buffett postpones Orlando show until the end of 2020
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Nov 12, 2019 at 12:09 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Jimmy Buffett/Facebook
It's going to be an unhappy Christmas for Jimmy Buffet's
Parrothead faithful in Orlando. Buffett has postponed his Amway Center
show on Dec. 7 and his Tampa show due to shoulder surgery and the necessary rest and recovery time.
A new date for the Orlando show has already been announced, Dec. 5, 2020,
still at the Amway Center. In the meantime, maybe assuage your grief by attending Buffett's musical, Escape to Margaritaville, at the Dr. Phillips Center
?
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: Jimmy Buffett, Concert, Tour, Postponed, 2020, Rescheduled, Music, Image
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free
.