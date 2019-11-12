San Julian's Hills Coffee coming to Lakeside Crossing in Winter Park

click to enlarge
A local coffee purveyor that's been operating online since March 2017 will soon open its very own café.
San Julian's Hills Coffee will move into the 1,100-square-foot space previously occupied by Brownierie, inside the Lakeside Crossing shopping center in Winter Park. That Brazilian café-bakery closed nearly a year ago
and the space has stayed vacant since.
San Julian's Hills Coffee uses beans cultivated in San Julian Caldas in Colombia, which are then processed and packed by Beans for Dreams Coffee Roasters in Saint Cloud.
No word yet on whether the café will roast its beans on-site, though patrons can expect pastries and sandwiches to be offered.
Hours will be Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The café is expected to open sometime next month.
InvenTrust Properties purchased Lakeside Winter Park (the Trader Joe's plaza) and Lakeside Crossing in March for $63.5 million
.
In July, Sixty Vines — a wine country-inspired restaurant based in Dallas — announced it would take over the 8,000-square-foot space
that recently housed Kona Grill on the southern end of Lakeside Crossing.
Work progresses on Sixty Vines, which is targeting a spring 2020 opening.
