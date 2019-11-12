Tip Jar

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

San Julian's Hills Coffee coming to Lakeside Crossing in Winter Park

Posted By on Tue, Nov 12, 2019 at 8:39 AM

click to enlarge FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
A local coffee purveyor that's been operating online since March 2017 will soon open its very own café.

San Julian's Hills Coffee will move into the 1,100-square-foot space previously occupied by Brownierie, inside the Lakeside Crossing shopping center in Winter Park. That Brazilian café-bakery closed nearly a year ago and the space has stayed vacant since.

San Julian's Hills Coffee uses beans cultivated in San Julian Caldas in Colombia, which are then processed and packed by Beans for Dreams Coffee Roasters in Saint Cloud.

No word yet on whether the café will roast its beans on-site, though patrons can expect pastries and sandwiches to be offered.



Hours will be Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The café is expected to open sometime next month.

InvenTrust Properties purchased Lakeside Winter Park (the Trader Joe's plaza) and Lakeside Crossing in March for $63.5 million.
click to enlarge SIXTY VINES, DALLAS
  • Sixty Vines, Dallas
In July, Sixty Vines — a wine country-inspired restaurant based in Dallas — announced it would take over the 8,000-square-foot space that recently housed Kona Grill on the southern end of Lakeside Crossing.

Work progresses on Sixty Vines, which is targeting a spring 2020 opening.

