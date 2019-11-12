Orlando Philharmonic takes on Hector Berlioz's psychedelic 'Symphonie Fantastique'

click to enlarge
Orlando Philharmonic music director Eric Jacobsen leads a guided journey through Hector Berlioz’s best-known work, the Symphonie Fantastique
. In the first half of the program Jacobsen uses visual aids and highlighted segments of the composition to help explicate Berlioz’s romantic-verging-on-overwrought “fever dream,” a story of unrequited love written while the composer was high AF on opium. For what it’s worth, in his essential Young People’s Concerts, Leonard Bernstein called Fantastique “the first psychedelic symphony in history.” To make a day of it – and contribute to the Phil – purchase tickets to the pre-concert brunch, where opium will not be served. (We think?)
3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 | Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St. |
407-839-0119 | orlandophil.org
| $15-$145
