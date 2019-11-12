The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

The Heard

Orlando Philharmonic takes on Hector Berlioz's psychedelic 'Symphonie Fantastique'

Posted By on Tue, Nov 12, 2019 at 4:42 PM

click to enlarge Hector Berlioz - EMILE SIGNOL
  • Emile Signol
  • Hector Berlioz
Orlando Philharmonic music director Eric Jacobsen leads a guided journey through Hector Berlioz’s best-known work, the Symphonie Fantastique. In the first half of the program Jacobsen uses visual aids and highlighted segments of the composition to help explicate Berlioz’s romantic-verging-on-overwrought “fever dream,” a story of unrequited love written while the composer was high AF on opium. For what it’s worth, in his essential Young People’s Concerts, Leonard Bernstein called Fantastique “the first psychedelic symphony in history.” To make a day of it – and contribute to the Phil – purchase tickets to the pre-concert brunch, where opium will not be served. (We think?)

3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 | Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St. |
407-839-0119 | orlandophil.org | $15-$145

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Inside the Score: Synphonie Fantastique
@ Bob Carr Theater
401 W. Livingston St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sun., Nov. 17, 3 p.m.
Price: $15-$45
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Bob Carr Theater
401 W. Livingston St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
407-246-4262
Theater
Map

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Inside the Score: Synphonie Fantastique @ Bob Carr Theater

    • Sun., Nov. 17, 3 p.m. $15-$45

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pete Davidson is returning to Orlando after his ill-fated UCF show. This time he's bringing a friend Read More

  2. 4 Rivers restaurateur plans 40-acre urban farm for feeding the hungriest people in Orlando Read More

  3. This WESH 2 news broadcast from 1986 is an amazing time capsule into Orlando's past Read More

  4. Orlando city council approves scooter pilot program but has reservations Read More

  5. Scorched spuds: Orlando's Beefy King catches fire Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation