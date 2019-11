Orlando Beer Festival takes over the Milk District's Festival Park

Would you rather sip or guzzle down of frothy beer? Either way, beer lovers never tap out, so enjoy a day of tastings at Orlando Weekly’s fifth annual Orlando Beer Festival happening at Festival Park. Expect to sample over 200 craft and premium beers from more than 50 local, regional and national breweries. There will also be wine tastings, live musicians and local food trucks to munch from. Uber expenses shouldn’t be a problem since the festival offers lower ticket prices for designated drivers. But if you aren’t getting behind the wheel, it would be a sin to skip out on a boozy bounce experience in the GameZone inflatable. The festival grounds are also pooch-friendly, so bring your furry friend to join this afternoon party in the MilkDistrict.2-5 p.m. (VIP Entry at 12:30 p.m.) Saturday, Nov. 16 | Festival Park, 2911 E. Robinson St. | orlandobeerfestival.com | $20-$99.83

