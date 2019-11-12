Tip Jar

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Craft a showstopping charcuterie board at Edible Education Experience's Culinary Curiosities class

Posted By on Tue, Nov 12, 2019 at 3:55 PM

click image PHOTO BY JAKE COHEN/TWITTER
  • Photo by Jake Cohen/Twitter
You think you've got your Thanksgiving menu down to a science, but have you thought about what your guests are going to eat while they watch the parade and the dog show?

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY EDIBLE EDUCATION EXPERIENCE
  • Photo courtesy Edible Education Experience
If not, the Edible Education Experience & Emeril Lagasse Kitchen House & Garden is hosting a "Grazing Boards" how-to class on Nov. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at their campus in College Park. The class is part of their new "Culinary Curiosities" series.

Orlando food influencer Gina Kuzina will lead the class, showing you how to properly slice, dice and display your cured meats, fruits, spreads and cheeses for a gorgeous, bountiful board.

Tickets are $50 for adults, and $20 for kids ages 10 to 17 (with attending adult).



