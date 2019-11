Craft a showstopping charcuterie board at Edible Education Experience's Culinary Curiosities class

You think you've got your Thanksgiving menu down to a science, but have you thought about what your guests are going to eat while they watch the parade and the dog show?If not, the Edible Education Experience & Emeril Lagasse Kitchen House & Garden is hosting a "Grazing Boards" how-to class onat their campus in College Park. The class is part of their new "Culinary Curiosities" series.Orlando food influencer Gina Kuzina will lead the class, showing you how to properly slice, dice and display your cured meats, fruits, spreads and cheeses for a gorgeous, bountiful board.Tickets are $50 for adults, and $20 for kids ages 10 to 17 (with attending adult).

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press