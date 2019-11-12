Craft a showstopping charcuterie board at Edible Education Experience's Culinary Curiosities class

click image
You think you've got your Thanksgiving menu down to a science, but have you thought about what your guests are going to eat while they watch the parade and the dog show?
If not, the Edible Education Experience & Emeril Lagasse Kitchen House & Garden is hosting a "Grazing Boards" how-to class
on Nov. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m.
at their campus in College Park. The class is part of their new "Culinary Curiosities" series.
Orlando food influencer Gina Kuzina
will lead the class, showing you how to properly slice, dice and display your cured meats, fruits, spreads and cheeses for a gorgeous, bountiful board.
Tickets are $50 for adults, and $20 for kids ages 10 to 17 (with attending adult).
