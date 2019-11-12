Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Brian Setzer cancels Christmas Rocks tour, including Orlando show at Hard Rock
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Nov 12, 2019 at 12:29 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Brian Setzer/Facebook
Holiday-themed bad musical news keeps rolling in. Brian Setzer
has been forced to cancel the entirety of his 16th annual Christmas Rocks
tour – which featured an Orlando date on Nov. 29, "Black Friday"
– on doctor's orders,
due to a severe case of tinnitus.
There will be no rescheduled dates for this year.
