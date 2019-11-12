The Heard

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Brian Setzer cancels Christmas Rocks tour, including Orlando show at Hard Rock

Posted By on Tue, Nov 12, 2019 at 12:29 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY BRIAN SETZER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Brian Setzer/Facebook
Holiday-themed bad musical news keeps rolling in. Brian Setzer has been forced to cancel the entirety of his 16th annual Christmas Rocks tour – which featured an Orlando date on Nov. 29, "Black Friday" – on doctor's orders, due to a severe case of tinnitus.

There will be no rescheduled dates for this year.


