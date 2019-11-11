The Gist

Monday, November 11, 2019

Wall Crawl photo studio offers photos with Santa for the holiday season

Posted By on Mon, Nov 11, 2019 at 4:51 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WALL CRAWL
  • Photo via Wall Crawl
Starting at the end of November, Wall Crawl, the one-stop-shop for selfie settings and colorful photo backdrops, is dedicating more than half of their studio space for photos with Santa Claus.

The photos are included in the regular price of admission at no extra cost. Dates for photos with Santa are Nov. 29, Dec. 22, and Dec. 23, and times and ticket prices can be found on their website.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WALL CRAWL
  • Photo via Wall Crawl
Wall Crawl will also be hosting a Dog Night – Holiday Edition. Slots are available for Nov. 14 and Nov. 24.

Wall Crawl was a recipient of a Best of Orlando Staff Pick award for "Best New Version of Olan Mills," noting that the fresh new business is employing local artists, while providing a service worth paying for.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $12.50 for kids between the ages of three and 12. Bundles range from $50-$95 for groups, and add-ons are also available.

Bring your own avocado toast for Santa and have a super fun, yuletide-filled day.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WALL CRAWL
  • Photo via Wall Crawl
