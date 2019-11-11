The Gist

Monday, November 11, 2019

Universal Orlando to open Endless Summer Resort, its eighth hotel, in March

Posted By on Mon, Nov 11, 2019 at 3:48 PM

Universal Orlando Resort announced that its eighth hotel, Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites, will open on March 17, 2020.

Dockside Inn and Suites is a "value category hotel" that will join its sister property at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort, called Surfside Inn and Suites, which opened in June 2019, according to their press release.

"At Dockside Inn and Suites, guests will unwind in a carefree escape that perfectly blends the cool, calm feeling of a beach retreat," the release said. Nightly rates will start at $85.

Dockside Inn and Suites will increase the Universal Orlando hotel portfolio by 2,050 guest rooms by the end of next year. Hotel guests will also receive exclusive benefits, such as early park admission and complimentary transportation to and from the theme parks.



For more information about Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites, visit their website.

