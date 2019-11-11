Orlando legends from Nutrajet and the Hate Bombs conjure the almighty Stooges at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jim Leatherman

Greg Reinel and the Tremolords as the Stooges at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Greg Reinel

Concert poster

click to enlarge Jim Leatherman

Greg Reinel and the Tremolords as the Stooges at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jim Leatherman

Greg Reinel and the Tremolords as the Stooges at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jim Leatherman

Greg Reinel, Jim Ivy and the Tremolords as the Stooges at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jim Leatherman

Greg Reinel and the Tremolords as the Stooges at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jim Leatherman

The Tremolords at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jim Leatherman

The Tremolords at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jim Leatherman

The Tremolords at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jim Leatherman

The Tremolords at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jim Leatherman

The Tremolords and Jim Faherty at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jim Leatherman

Greg Reinel and the Tremolords as the Stooges at Will's Pub

I am not above a goodThe fruit may hang low but it can be undeniably sweet. However, attempting to take on the holier-than-fuckWell, that’s one tall-ass order.But there are few vessels of voice and presence around these parts that are as equipped to dare as Central Florida’sformer frontman of the great(still miss you,) and one of the most devout archetypes of the classic punk ideal that Orlando has ever produced.Enlist legends theto back him up with acameo and you’ve got a living hall of fame of the Orlando underground assembled, locked and loaded for the endeavor of conjuring the immortalI’ll take those odds.Reinel’s no stranger to cover songs. Nutrajet used to rock some great ones, my favorite being the“High School.” But I’ve never seen him try to actually transform into someone else. Though this wasn’t one of those cheesy impersonation band deals, he really put in the homework to channel the spirit and moves of Iggy with some astonishing fidelity.Before the first song was done, Reinel was alreadyFrom there on, he was all sinew, snarl and incarnation. And the band behind him were strapping and accurate. It was a Stooges tribute done with as much fun as with old-school care and craft.Opening was that very band, theIn case you don’t know by now, that’s the name Orlando garage-rock gods theare now going by. The word “hate” has some too-real baggage these days. Besides, the new moniker suits them more anyway, no longer suggesting a hardcore band of possibly questionable politics, which is honestly what I wondered when I first heard of them way back in the day.The name may have changed but the band, the jams and the seemingly eternal vim remain essentially and gloriously the same. Guitariststill throws sparks and high-kicks like a Rockette on stage. And when drummersings, he’s still owner of the best “” around.More than just a great show, this night was anI don’t know how everyone was feeling the morning after, but all these original gangsters were ripping and raging like the past couple decades plus never happened.Whengoes up on stage and personally delivers a round of drinks to the band while they’re swinging mid-song, you know you’re in a direct portal back to some Orlando glory days. Yeah, it was a party.