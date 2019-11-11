The Heard

Monday, November 11, 2019

London's Kero Kero Bonito merges Japanese and British pop at Orlando's Beacham

Posted By on Mon, Nov 11, 2019 at 8:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MIA SAKAI
  • Photo by Mia Sakai
With 2016 debut album Bonito Generation, young London act Kero Kero Bonito made a bright splash, landing somewhere in a sweet spot between British and Japanese pop. Despite the cute and seemingly basic appeal of that initial emergence, they’re proving anything but straightforward or disposable.

By the time they came back around with 2018 follow-up Time ’n’ Place, the Polyvinyl Records band had graduated and morphed into a realized pop kaleidoscope sparkling with shards of synth, J-pop, noise, rock and a now-generation outlook that completely obliterates the borders that divide those styles. (And show up early for the pop-laced, late-night house-music pulse of notable American electronic artist Negative Gemini.)

Expect this show to come in hot because it’s been moved from the Social up to big sister venue the Beacham, due to high demand.

with Negative Gemini | 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 | The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | foundation-presents.com | $20



Event Details Kero Kero Bonito
@ The Beacham
46 N. Orange Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Wed., Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
Price: $17.50-$20
Concerts/Events
Map
