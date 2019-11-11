Monday, November 11, 2019
Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Nov. 11
By Dave Plotkin
on Mon, Nov 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.
The Orlando City Council will vote today on allowing regulated motorized scooter companies in the city.
What do you get when you combine Foxtail Coffee and Bruno Pizza??? Bruno Bagel in College Park!
Florida schools may soon be buying drugs to combat heroin overdoses.
