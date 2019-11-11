The Gist

Monday, November 11, 2019

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Nov. 11

Posted By on Mon, Nov 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

The Orlando City Council will vote today on allowing regulated motorized scooter companies in the city. - LINK

What do you get when you combine Foxtail Coffee and Bruno Pizza??? Bruno Bagel in College Park! - LINK

Florida schools may soon be buying drugs to combat heroin overdoses. - LINK



Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

