Fiery blues-rockers the Black Crowes have reunited and will play Central Florida next summer

Famously feuding brothers — The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson — are celebrating the 30-year anniversary of the band’s quintuple-platinum debut album Shake Your Money Maker with a world tour that stops at Tampa’s MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 1, 2020.
"First and foremost, I'm really happy to have my brother back in my life. To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift,” Rich said in a release.” To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could've never fathomed."
"I'm thrilled & blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we've made & bringing our lives together full circle,” Chris said in a release.
